 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2022 03:50
HomeWorld News

German officer charged with ‘spying’ for Russia

The army reservist is accused of passing info to the Russian intelligence since 2014
German officer charged with ‘spying’ for Russia
FILE PHOTO ©  Philipp Schulze / dpa via Getty Images

An officer in the German army reserve has been charged on allegations that he spied for Moscow’s intel service, and accused of passing sensitive military and financial information to Russia for nearly a decade.

Identified only as ‘Ralph G’ by local authorities, the man was charged in mid-March by the state court in Duesseldorf on suspicions that he “worked for a foreign secret service against the Federal Republic of Germany and against a NATO state party,” the country’s federal prosecutor’s office announced on Friday.

“Since October 2014 at the latest, he has been in contact with a Russian intelligence service officer through various people,” the prosecutors claimed, adding that “Until March 2020, he forwarded documents and information to him on numerous occasions, some of which came from public, but also from non-public sources in connection with his activities as a reserve officer.”

Spy chief loses job over Ukraine – media READ MORE: Spy chief loses job over Ukraine – media

The soldier is said to have served as the “deputy head” of a local district liaison command, and “was a member of several committees of the German economy.” The latter role allegedly allowed him to provide “insights from the economic sector,” such as the impact of German sanctions on Russia in 2014, or more recent penalties against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. He also allegedly shared unspecified information about the reservists of the Bundeswehr, as well as its military-civilian cooperation.

Though prosecutors did not offer much detail on the man’s motives, they did say that he received “invitations to events organized by Russian government agencies” in exchange for his “services,” which also included handing over “personal data” on “high-ranking members” of the military.

The indictment comes after an ex-employee of the UK’s embassy in Germany was picked up on similar charges in August, also accused of providing documents to Russian intelligence. Another German national was sentenced to two years behind bars late last year after allegedly giving copies of floor plans for parliamentary buildings to spies, while a Russian professor working at a German university, Ilnur Nagaev, is now standing trial on allegations that he shared sensitive details on the European Union’s space program with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies