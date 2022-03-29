 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2022 08:34
HomeWorld News

Pacific nation defends security deal with China

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands says he is ‘insulted’ by foreign criticism of his country’s security talks with Beijing
Pacific nation defends security deal with China
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqian © AFP / Thomas Peter

The Solomon Islands’ security deal with Beijing is finalized and ready for signing, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has said. However, he has refuted speculations it was aimed at establishing a Chinese military base in his country.

“We find it very insulting to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs, or [to] have other motives in pursuing our national interests,” Sogavare told the parliament in the capital, Honiara, on Tuesday.

The draft of the agreement, leaked by the media last week, has led to criticism from Australia and New Zealand, which are concerned by China’s growing influence in the Pacific. Some outlets went so far as to suggest the deal would see Beijing establishing a military base in the country, which is located some 2,000km (1,243 miles) from Australia’s northern shores.

The Solomon Islands have “no intention … of pitching into any geopolitical power struggle,” Sogavare assured parliamentarians. As for the media’s claims of a Chinese military base, he said, they were merely “misinformation” and “nonsense.”

Australia accuses China of ‘intimidation’ attempt
Read more
Australia accuses China of ‘intimidation’ attempt

Beijing is not pressuring Honiara into signing the pact, he insisted, adding that “the Solomon Islands themselves requested the treaty.”

According to Sogavare, Chinese security personnel will be deployed only to protect infrastructure built by what he termed “our new friends.”

“We watched Chinatown burned to ashes and the attempted vandalism of the Pacific Games infrastructure,” he said, referring to the riots in 2019 that were provoked by the government’s decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing.

Australia helped restore order back then, and Honiara’s security deal with Canberra would remain in place despite the Solomon Islands’ rapprochement with China, the prime minister said. “We need to diversify the country’s relationship with other partners. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

READ MORE: Australian PM explains refusal to meet China’s envoy

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has decried the planned deal between China and the Solomon Islands as an attempt by Beijing to “intimidate” Canberra. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she saw “very little reason” for the Chinese presence and predicted a “potential militarization of the region.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies