 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 09:09
HomeWorld News

North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile

The projectile landed in the Sea of Japan, inside Tokyo’s exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese coast guard
North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile
An unidentified missile is displayed during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung on April 15, 2017, Pyongyang, North Korea © AFP / Ed Jones/AFP

North Korea has launched an unidentified missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s military and Japan’s coast guard reported on Thursday, with conflicting media reports regarding where the projectile landed.

Japan’s coast guard issued a statement which claimed the missile fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, with the projectile touching down off the coast of Japan’s northern Aomori prefecture at 3:44pm local time (6:44am GMT). Authorities advised vessels at sea to exercise caution and stay away from any suspicious objects.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing the country’s military, claimed that the projectile launched by the North could have been the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17 – the largest of its kind developed by Pyeongyang to date. The missile reportedly took off in the vicinity of the Sunan airport in Pyeongyang before travelling on a “lofted” trajectory high into space.

South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, strongly condemned Thursday’s launch, describing it as a violation of numerous UN resolutions. Moon accused the North of breaking a moratorium on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles, which the reclusive nation had announced back in 2017 following talks with then-US President Donald Trump.

North Korea fails missile test – reports READ MORE: North Korea fails missile test – reports

Since the start of the year, Pyeongyang has conducted over a dozen test launches, with the South Korean military and their US allies claiming that at least two of those launches – on February 27 and March 5 – involved the Hwasong-17 missile. Despite believing the projectile to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, the rockets in those two cases did not “demonstrate ICBM range,” the Pentagon’s spokesperson, John Kirby, noted on March 10. The US official added that the purpose of the tests was “likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch.

North Korea refused to divulge details regarding the projectiles fired at the time, merely saying that the country was testing components for a reconnaissance satellite system. DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un announced earlier this month that Pyeongyang was planning to send several satellites into orbit to monitor America’s military activities.

If reports are confirmed that the projectile detected on Thursday was indeed the Hwasong-17, that would mark the first test of the DPRK’s intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.

Last Wednesday, South Korea’s military reported a failed missile launch by the North, with the rocket apparently failing immediately after liftoff.

US, Japanese and South Korean officials say that they expect more missile tests by North Korea in the coming weeks, with the 110th anniversary of the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, fast approaching.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies