 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2022 06:23
HomeWorld News

Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid

Former US President Bill Clinton has so far tested negative for the coronavirus
Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid
Hillary Clinton is seen leaving Alice's Tea Cup on February 17, 2022 in New York City © Getty Images / ZapatA;  MEGA;  GC Images

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from mild symptoms.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton announced on Twitter, before adding that she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness.”

“Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” she said.

Clinton also revealed that her husband, 42nd US President Bill Clinton, had tested negative for the coronavirus, but was still quarantining until the entire household tests negative.

After Clinton asked for movie recommendations to watch during quarantine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recommended the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’ and advised Clinton to drink “lots of water, tea and juice.”

Epstein worked to ‘whitewash’ Clinton ties – media
Read more
Epstein worked to ‘whitewash’ Clinton ties – media

Like Clinton, Psaki also announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would subsequently have to miss President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe.

Others took the opportunity to take a swipe at Clinton and told her to watch ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’, ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’, and the pro-Trump ‘Plot Against the President’.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies