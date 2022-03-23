Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid

Former US President Bill Clinton has so far tested negative for the coronavirus

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from mild symptoms.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton announced on Twitter, before adding that she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness.”

“Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” she said.

Clinton also revealed that her husband, 42nd US President Bill Clinton, had tested negative for the coronavirus, but was still quarantining until the entire household tests negative.

After Clinton asked for movie recommendations to watch during quarantine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recommended the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’ and advised Clinton to drink “lots of water, tea and juice.”

Like Clinton, Psaki also announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would subsequently have to miss President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe.

Others took the opportunity to take a swipe at Clinton and told her to watch ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’, ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’, and the pro-Trump ‘Plot Against the President’.