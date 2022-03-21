 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boeing 737 crashes in China – reports
21 Mar, 2022 08:16
HomeWorld News

Boeing 737 crashes in China – reports

There were reported to have been 133 passengers aboard the China Eastern Airlines aircraft
Boeing 737 crashes in China – reports

Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported on Monday that a Boeing 737 had crashed in a mountain range in Tengxian, Guangxi, in the country’s south. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

The plane, which was carrying 133 passengers, is believed to have caught fire as the result of a malfunction. It is not yet known how many people have been injured, or if there are any fatalities.

Footage reportedly showing the downed aircraft is circulating on social media, but its veracity has not been confirmed.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 suggests the Boeing 737 was Flight MU5735, which was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou before it experienced difficulty. The tracking website VariFlight has updated its status to “lost contact.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
Sanctions: The Blowback
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies