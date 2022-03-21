 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2022 02:17
HomeWorld News

US admiral ready to ‘fight and win’ if China deterrence fails

The US Navy commander accused China of the ‘largest military buildup since World War II’
US admiral ready to ‘fight and win’ if China deterrence fails
FILE PHOTO: Admiral John C. Aquilino, left, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) ©  AP / Aaron Favila

A US Navy commander has warned that the US will be prepared to “fight and win” in a war against China should “deterrence” prove unsuccessful in the Indo-Pacific amid claims Beijing is “militarizing” in the region.

US Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino said in an interview with the Associated Press published on Sunday that over the past two decades China had been conducting “the largest military buildup since World War II” and that their “buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region.”

Aquilino claimed that while the US military’s mission is to allegedly “prevent war” in the region – the Pentagon would be ready to fight and win in a conflict against China.

Should deterrence fail, my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win.

Aquilino has accused China of militarizing islands in the disputed South China Sea and turning them into fortresses with anti-aircraft and anti-naval weaponry. The admiral called it a part of China’s wider effort to “expand the offensive capability of the PRC beyond their continental shores,” and claimed Beijing would use the islands to fly fighter jets and bombers during a potential conflict.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wrong enemy, just war? G.D. Bakshi, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:25
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on Ukraine: Biden’s USA & Putin’s Russia haven’t learned the lessons of the Cold War! (E1121)
0:00
27:41
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies