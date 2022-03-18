Google Maps loses Earth

Bizarre outage makes planet disappear

A Google Maps outage has left users unable to navigate from point A to point B, its map screen having vanished along with saved places and most of the app’s other features. While the “route planner” function appeared to work on Google Maps’ website, it was all but impossible to use without the visual map interface.

Over 12,000 people worldwide reported outages starting around 11am EST on Friday, according to DownDetector, which tracks connectivity issues for popular apps.

Google Maps is down. Currently looking out the window to see the lost commuters, people in cars having no idea where they're going, and planes falling out of the sky. — Bart (@Intrepidity) March 18, 2022

Google maps erasing Earth is peak 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsHS5lmI8p — KND (@KNDmex) March 18, 2022

Even sites like FlightRadar24 were reporting issues linked to the GoogleMaps outage, leading some to wonder if (and how) the planes themselves might be navigating in the dark.

⚠️🗺 Google Maps is currently experiencing a service outage that may affect users of Flightradar24 on the web and in our Android app. Google is currently working to restore service. We'll post updates in this thread. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 18, 2022

Deprived of their trusted navigational app, users resorted to second-tier programs like MapQuest and Apple Maps.

Google Maps is down. It’s MapQuest’s time once again. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 18, 2022

Apple Maps to everyone redownloading the app now that Google Maps is broken: pic.twitter.com/717iP8KIys — The Hustle (@TheHustle) March 18, 2022

Some even talked tough about digging up their ancient paper maps.

LMAO, we grew up with these folding road maps so even if Google Maps is down, we'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/V4hXNntKPE — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 18, 2022

Maps are the way to go. And remember: roll the maps. pic.twitter.com/VhtkeXIaTR — DampFrijoles ✌✌ (@DampFrijoles) March 18, 2022

The app functioned partially for some, though without the graphical user interface it was difficult to make use of it.

Google maps is down right now, but it somehow still knows where I’m going. pic.twitter.com/OhVOb8tRVn — Clark Ruhland (@Hokie20) March 18, 2022

The service told TechCrunch it was working on a fix, though it didn’t explain what caused the outage.