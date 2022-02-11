 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 16:18
HomeRussia & FSU

US tech giant faces Russian fines

The tech giant was found to have restricted competition with its video sharing platform YouTube
US tech giant faces Russian fines
© Olly Curtis / Future via Getty Images

American tech giant Google is set to be handed a fine after Russian officials determined it was in violation of the country’s anti-trust laws, in connection with its video sharing and social media website YouTube.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) posted the news on its website on Thursday, writing that a case brought against Google last April had concluded that the tech firm had breached antitrust law by arbitrarily deleting content on YouTube, which is the second-most visited website in the world, after Google itself.

The statement reads, “the Service determined that the rules connected with formulating, suspending, and blocking accounts and content circulation of YouTube users are opaque, subjective, and unpredictable. This leads to the sudden blocking and deletion of accounts without warning or foundation. The Russian FAS determined that such behavior infringes on the interests of users and restricts competition in related markets.”

Google facing $2 billion anti-competitive lawsuit
Read more
Google facing $2 billion anti-competitive lawsuit

“After a multilateral analysis of the circumstances of the case, the Commission found the company guilty of abusing its dominant market position in connection with YouTube’s video hosting services,” the report concludes. The amount of the fine will be decided after the administration looks into it.

In December, a Moscow court hit Google with a fine of 7.2 billion rubles (around $98.1 million) for failing to take down banned content, the first time that an IT company had been fined in Russia with a penalty linked to its earnings. Russia is one of few countries with a widely-used domestic rival to Google, the search engine Yandex. In 2016, Google narrowly overtook its competitor, reaching 20.5 million Russian users per month versus 20.4 million.

This week, PriceRunner, a Swedish price comparison site, filed a $2.4 billion lawsuit against Google, claiming the search engine manipulates search results to benefit its own commercial services. The company stated that it wanted to “fight for consumers who have suffered tremendously from Google’s infringement of the competition law for the past fourteen years and still today.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies