 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Mar, 2022 05:19
HomeWorld News

US lawmakers prod India to condemn Russia

A pair of congressmen stepped up Washington’s efforts to press New Delhi to denounce Moscow
US lawmakers prod India to condemn Russia
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / MicroStockHub

US Representatives Ro Khanna and Joe Wilson said they met with India’s ambassador to urge his country to denounce Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, after New Delhi agreed to purchase a quantity of Russian oil despite a wave of new sanctions from the West.

“Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the US. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine,” Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

India’s US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu later highlighted the “engaging discussion” with lawmakers, but added that he also “explained [India’s] position on current global developments.”

Though Sandhu did not elaborate further, New Delhi has so far been unwilling to join Washington and a long list of allies in condemning Moscow’s military operation, even reportedly striking a deal for three million barrels of Russian oil at a heavy discount as recently as this week. The purchase comes as Western states bring a range of harsh sanctions on Russia, some explicitly aiming to “isolate” the country’s economy.

India blasted for not challenging Russia over Ukraine conflict READ MORE: India blasted for not challenging Russia over Ukraine conflict

However, Khanna (D-California), who is of Indian heritage, has rejected New Delhi’s stance, saying “they are clearly in the wrong” for failing to join the campaign against Russia.

US lawmakers and European allies have pressed even harder to convince China to sever its ties with Moscow, urging it to refrain from any financial or military support while even threatening sanctions for such assistance. Beijing has dismissed those calls, however, saying the Western sanctions spree has “no basis in international law” and will not resolve hostilities in Eastern Europe.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies