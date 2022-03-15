 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe
15 Mar, 2022 16:07
HomeWorld News

100,000 Brits sign up to house Ukrainian refugees

There is no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can enter the UK under the new visa scheme
100,000 Brits sign up to house Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian refugees cross the Polish border. © Abdulhamid Hosbas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Over 100,000 households signed up to the UK government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme just a day after it was launched, offering a place to stay for refugees fleeing conflict with Russia.

The UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities praised the "generosity of the British public." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it "fantastic," after the large number of sign-ups caused the website to crash minutes after it went live.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which began on Monday, gives UK citizens the opportunity to offer to host refugees in their property for a minimum of six months. In return, hosts will be given a £350 ($457.49) "thank you" payment tax free per month.

Applications must be made online via the website and are subject to the government vetting both the homeowners and the refugees to ensure that they are both acceptable for the scheme.

Eight arrested over protest at mansion linked to Russian oligarch
Read more
Eight arrested over protest at mansion linked to Russian oligarch

To support the anticipated influx of Ukrainians, local authorities in the UK will also be given more than £10,000 ($13,070) per Ukrainian housed in their area to help cover the cost of services, such as education and health.

The sizeable support from UK citizens comes as the British government faces criticism for its slow response to the flow of people fleeing Ukraine. The United Nations has estimated that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian troops began their military assault last month.

In contrast to the 100,000 Brits ready to house Ukrainians, the UK government has only issued 4,000 visas under the alternative Ukraine Family Scheme. This visa process allows relatives of British nationals or people settled in the UK to apply to enter Britain.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies