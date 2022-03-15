US consulate comes under gunfire

Chaos erupts in Mexican city following gang leader’s arrest

The US consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo was attacked with gunfire on Monday, forcing it to temporarily close.

Shots were fired at the consulate and fires were started in the city following the arrest of gang leader Juan Gerardo Trevino, who is facing extradition to the US on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, terrorism, and other crimes.

The consulate issued a warning to Americans in the city on Monday, advising them to “avoid the area or seek secure shelter” due to an “emergency situation” near the consulate building. The consulate later revealed the emergency situation to be gunfire.

“We are aware of an emergency situation near the U.S. Consulate General Nuevo Laredo. U.S. citizens should avoid the area or seek secure shelter.” pic.twitter.com/nfQe4rLGoh — USCG Nvo Laredo (@USAConNVL) March 14, 2022

Due to reports of gunfire overnight near the U.S. Consulate and in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo, U.S. gov. employees have been advised to continue to shelter in place. U.S. citizens should avoid the areas or continue to shelter in place. For 🇺🇸emergencies, call 5550802000. pic.twitter.com/mkW4PHieS3 — USCG Nvo Laredo (@USAConNVL) March 14, 2022

According to Reuters, “suspected gang members” blocked roads in Nuevo Laredo on Monday and set fire to trailers seemingly in protest over the gang leader's arrest. One person reportedly died amid the outbreak of violence.

Appointments at the US consulate were cancelled as a result of the gunfire and the building has temporarily closed.