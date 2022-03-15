 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 03:46
US consulate comes under gunfire

Chaos erupts in Mexican city following gang leader’s arrest
The US consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo was attacked with gunfire on Monday, forcing it to temporarily close.

Shots were fired at the consulate and fires were started in the city following the arrest of gang leader Juan Gerardo Trevino, who is facing extradition to the US on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, terrorism, and other crimes.

The consulate issued a warning to Americans in the city on Monday, advising them to “avoid the area or seek secure shelter” due to an “emergency situation” near the consulate building. The consulate later revealed the emergency situation to be gunfire.

According to Reuters, “suspected gang members” blocked roads in Nuevo Laredo on Monday and set fire to trailers seemingly in protest over the gang leader's arrest. One person reportedly died amid the outbreak of violence.

Appointments at the US consulate were cancelled as a result of the gunfire and the building has temporarily closed.

