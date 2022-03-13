 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Mar, 2022 10:20
HomeWorld News

China hit by its biggest Covid-19 outbreak

Beijing has sacked several high-ranking officials for mishandling a rise in infections
China hit by its biggest Covid-19 outbreak
Medical workers prepare Covid-19 tests in Jilin Province, China, March 12, 2022. © AFP

China has re-imposed some restrictions in response to its biggest spike in Covid-19 infections in two years.

The country reported nearly 3,400 new cases on Sunday, most of them locally transmitted and around a half of them asymptomatic. On Friday, the number of daily local cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020. Infections were recorded in at least 19 regions across China.

The authorities re-imposed some restrictions, including the closure of all schools in Shanghai, where students have had to switch to remote learning. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the spike as “complicated and severe,” calling for the broadening of the testing program.

Russia restores flights restricted over Covid-19
Read more
Russia restores flights restricted over Covid-19

Beijing also reacted by sacking several high-ranking officials this week in the northeastern Jilin Province, including the mayor of Jilin City. Zhang Lifeng, the Communist Party secretary and top manager at Jilin Agricultural Science and Technology University, was fired following an outbreak on campus. The state-run Global Times paper said he was dismissed for “negligence and an ineffective response” to the cluster of infections.

Similarly, six officials were fired in the southern coastal Guangdong Province, including a deputy director of the provincial public security department.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies