Russia restores flights restricted over Covid-19

Moscow is gradually lifting curbs on air links with foreign countries imposed in 2020 to stem the spread of Covid-19

Russia has resumed flights to eight more countries, lifting restrictions that were imposed two years ago over the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s Transport Ministry said on Friday.

The government has decided to restore air communications with Iran and the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the ministry’s Friday statement.

The carriers providing flights in and out of those countries are to strictly follow the health guidelines by Russia's chief sanitary doctor, it added.

Moscow had decided to shut down its air travel routes with many foreign nations at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, leaving only limited number of flights, mainly to capital cities.

But those curbs are being gradually lifted, with other flights having been resumed earlier, to Belarus, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, UAE, Turkey, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea and Egypt (except for the country's capital Cairo).

However, the EU and US airspace remains closed for Russian planes as part of new sanctions slapped on the country over the launch of Ukraine offensive in late February.