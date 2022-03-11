Russia restores flights restricted over Covid-19

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin tells Belarusian president of ‘some positive developments’ in Ukraine talks
11 Mar, 2022 10:21
Russian Aeroflot's passengers planes are parked at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow. © AP / Pavel Golovkin

Russia has resumed flights to eight more countries, lifting restrictions that were imposed two years ago over the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s Transport Ministry said on Friday.

The government has decided to restore air communications with Iran and the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the ministry’s Friday statement.

The carriers providing flights in and out of those countries are to strictly follow the health guidelines by Russia's chief sanitary doctor, it added.

Moscow had decided to shut down its air travel routes with many foreign nations at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, leaving only limited number of flights, mainly to capital cities.

But those curbs are being gradually lifted, with other flights having been resumed earlier, to Belarus, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, UAE, Turkey, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea and Egypt (except for the country's capital Cairo).

However, the EU and US airspace remains closed for Russian planes as part of new sanctions slapped on the country over the launch of Ukraine offensive in late February.

