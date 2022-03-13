 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Mar, 2022 07:59
HomeWorld News

US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

Washington says the “unprecedented” move will help to fight off the Russian attack
US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with US-made Javelin anti-tank systems at Boryspil International Airport near Kiev, Ukraine, February 11, 2022. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized $200 million for additional military aid to Kiev on Saturday amid the ongoing Russian military campaign in the country.

“This package will include further defensive assistance to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing,” Blinken said in a statement.

He added that the “unprecedented” move brings the total amount of US military aid to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021.

Individual Western countries have supplied Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, air defense missile systems, machine guns, body armor and other equipment since the start of the Russian attack on February 24. They failed, however, to reach an agreement to send Soviet-era jet fighters to Ukraine, while NATO rejected Kiev’s repeated pleas to establish a no-fly zone over the country, fearing an armed conflict with Moscow.

Vice President Harris says US backs Kiev ‘in defense of NATO alliance’
Read more
Vice President Harris says US backs Kiev ‘in defense of NATO alliance’

Poland said it was ready to donate its entire fleet of MiG-29 jets in exchange for US-made planes with “corresponding operational capabilities.” The Pentagon officially rejected the plan on Wednesday.

Russia has insisted that it attacked its neighbor in order to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Moscow also said it wanted to force Ukraine into declaring itself a neutral country that will never join NATO.

Ukraine said that the attack was entirely unjustified and denied claims that it was planning to retake the rebellious republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies