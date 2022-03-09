 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2022 01:08
HomeWorld News

Pentagon responds to Poland’s fighter jets proposal for Ukraine

Washington has warned that Warsaw’s plan to hand over Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine may threaten the “entire NATO” alliance
Pentagon responds to Poland’s fighter jets proposal for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A MiG 29 fighter jet is seen taking off at sunset. ©  Getty Images / Guvendemir

A plan under which the US would transfer Polish-owned planes to Ukraine risks dragging NATO directly into a military conflict between Kiev and Moscow, the Pentagon said, as it seemingly rejected a deal earlier proposed by Warsaw.

On Tuesday, Poland announced that it was ready to deploy “immediately and free of charge” its fleet of MiG-29 jets to a NATO base in Germany and hand them over to the US military. In return, Washington would have provided Warsaw with “used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities” to backfill its fleet. 

Responding to the proposed deal later on Tuesday, the Pentagon signaled that it was reluctant to play any role in the affair.

“The prospect of fighter jets 'at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America' departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said.

Ukraine tells NATO what it can do to help establish ‘no-fly zone’ READ MORE: Ukraine tells NATO what it can do to help establish ‘no-fly zone’

Pointing to potential “logistical challenges” such a plan may encounter, Kirby said that it was “not clear” for the Pentagon whether the action was warranted.

“We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” the official noted, adding that Washington would continue to discuss the issue with Poland and other NATO member-states. At the same time, he said that Poland was in its right to give its own warplanes to Ukraine, adding that the decision was “ultimately one for the Polish government.”

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda appeared to rule out the idea that Warsaw would give fighter jets to Ukraine on its own. “We are not sending any jets to Ukraine because that would open a military interference in the Ukrainian conflict. We are not joining that conflict,” Duda said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last Tuesday.

Kiev has been asking the West to supply warplanes and anti-aircraft systems drones as the Russian offensive in Ukraine goes into its second week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also urged NATO to implement a “no-fly zone” over the country. However, the alliance has refused to do so, pointing out that such a move would result in a “full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies