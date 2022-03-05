 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022
North Korea launches ‘unidentified projectile’

Yet another suspected ballistic missile has been fired by Pyongyang
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2022 © AP / Ahn Young-joon

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning – the ninth such missile test this year, according to the governments of Japan and South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a message to reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency. The Japanese prime minister’s office then confirmed the launch on social media.

Saturday’s launch was North Korea’s ninth missile test this year. A North Korean missile launch towards the Sea of Japan was recorded last Sunday, while seven missile launches were recorded in January alone.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned North Korea that its January 30 launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Hwasong-12 missile towards the Sea of Japan had violated international law.

Calling the launch “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions,” Guterres’ spokesperson said it was “of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety” and called on the country to refrain from “any further counterproductive actions.”

