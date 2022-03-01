 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 11:29
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

OSCE observers leaving – DPR

SMM OSCE cars are filmed heading towards Russian borders to evacuate
OSCE observers leaving – DPR
Members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission at the Uspenka border checkpoint at the border between Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic, in the Donetsk region. © Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev

Monitors of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) have left the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), it was reported on Tuesday by a presentative of the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination.

They [OSCE SMM monitors] have already left Donetsk and are heading towards the Russian border through [the] “Uspenka” checkpoint. They’ll further evacuate from its territory”, the source claimed, as cited by news agency Interfax.

On Monday, the OSCE issued its weekly report on Ukraine. The organization stated it managed to evacuate most of its international observers in compliance with a decision made on February 25.

It also reported that the SMM monitoring teams remained in shelters in Kharkov and Kherson due to “continuing fighting”, while teams from patrol centers in Donetsk and Lugansk were preparing for evacuation.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission began its work in Ukraine on March 21, 2014, after the decision to launch the mission was supported by 57 member states.

Last Thursday Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine, claiming it was necessary to “demilitarize” the country and to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Russian security interests. The international community has reacted with indignation and imposed heavy sanctions against Moscow and selected officials.

The first round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine was conducted on Monday and lasted for five hours, after which the representatives were recalled by their superiors for “further consultations”.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies