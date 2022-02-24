US investigating complaints of self-braking Hondas

Around 1.7 million vehicles may be affected by the probe

Some 1.7 million newer Hondas could be in danger of stopping without driver instruction due to a fault with the automatic emergency braking systems, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency announced the probe in documents posted on Thursday on its website. Hundreds of Honda owners have complained that their cars unexpectedly stopped, leaving them vulnerable to collisions from the rear.

The NHTSA said it has received 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans. Documents from the agency suggest the braking can occur without warning and at random. In six of the reported cases, Honda owners told the NHTSA that the braking issue caused a collision with minor injuries reported.

The probe could lead to a recall of affected models, but the agency said it would assess how bad the problem was first.

The announcement of an investigation comes just a week after the watchdog said it was opening a formal inquiry into 416,000 Tesla vehicles on foot of the agency receiving complaints of unexpected brake activation tied to the driver assistance system Autopilot.