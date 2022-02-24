 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
24 Feb, 2022 13:37
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Kiev requests emergency EU assistance – European commissioner

Urgent call for medical aid comes hours after Russian forces attacked Ukrainian military facilities
Kiev requests emergency EU assistance – European commissioner
People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket in Kyiv, Ukraine. © Chris McGrath / Getty Images

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic confirmed on Thursday that “Ukraine has submitted an urgent request for medical aid items via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.” The request comes hours after Russian forces attacked the country’s military facilities.

Addressing European member states, Lenarcic called on countries across the bloc and “participating states to immediately respond with offers of assistance,” declaring that “the time to help is now.”

Russian forces crossed Ukraine’s borders on Thursday, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow confirming that its armed forces are attacking Ukraine’s military infrastructure as part of an ongoing operation in the country. A statement reported by RIA Novosti quoted the ministry as saying that weapons were being used to target military objects, air defense sites, military airfields, and aircraft. 

Russia reveals strike targets in Ukraine
Read more
Russia reveals strike targets in Ukraine

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law across the country, confirming that the nation’s military sites had been attacked, urging citizens to remain calm and not to leave their homes. Zelensky pledged that his country would remain “strong” and “defeat anyone.”

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was established in October 2001 to strengthen cooperation between member states and participating nations “to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters.” Nations can request assistance when “an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country in Europe and beyond.”

Previous uses of the mechanism have been to respond to the Covid pandemic across Europe and globally, fighting forest fires in the Mediterranean, Western Balkans and Austria, repatriating people from Afghanistan, and offering aid after an earthquake and hurricane in Haiti.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies