Russia reveals strike targets in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense systems suppressed – Russia
24 Feb, 2022 04:44
Ukrainian military facilities are being hit by Russian precision weapons, the defense ministry has claimed
FILE PHOTO. Pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment delivered to Kiev on January 25, 2022. ©Sergei Supinsky / AFP

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that the Russian military is attacking Ukrainian military facilities as part of an ongoing operation in the country. Precision weapons are used against military infrastructure, air defense sites, military airfields and aircraft, a statement cited by RIA Novosti said.

The military asserted that Russia was not attacking Ukrainian cities, contrary to claims from other sources. Ukrainian civilians are not under threat, the statement said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian military sites were under attack. Speaking in a video address, he announced martial law in the country.

He called on Ukrainians to stay calm and preferably not to leave their homes. He said Ukraine was “strong” and will “defeat anyone”.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He said the goal of the action was to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” Russia’s neighbor, claiming that it was the best option to protect the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Russia.

Putin recognized the two regions as sovereign states on Monday and vowed to use Russian armed forces to protect them. The republics claim large chunks of territory controlled by Ukraine as under their sovereignty. Russia recognized those claims. On Wednesday, the two republics demanded that Ukraine pull back its troops to the border lines of what Kiev considers to be Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine, which Kiev refused to do. Leaders of the republics said Ukrainian troops continued to attack their positions and asked Russia’s help in repelling them.

