 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2022 17:25
HomeWorld News

Coast guard fires warning shots at Turkish fishing boat – Greek officials

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has described the action as a “disproportionate use of force,” according to state-run news agency Anadolu
Coast guard fires warning shots at Turkish fishing boat – Greek officials
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Guillaume Pinon/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Greek authorities confirmed on Wednesday that one of their coast guard ships fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat they say had refused to leave Greek waters near the island of Chios.

According to the Greek Shipping Ministry, the Turkish boat had attempted to ram a patrol vessel, and did not leave Athens’ territorial waters when requested to do so. The coast guard then proceeded to fire warning shots at the Turkish craft.

The incident reportedly took place near the island of Chios, which lies close to the Turkish mainland, in the eastern Aegean Sea. 

EU adopts Russia sanctions over Donbass recognition
Read more
EU adopts Russia sanctions over Donbass recognition

Officials in Turkey said one person was injured in the affray. Greek diplomats were duly summoned by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry to explain the incident.

The Foreign Ministry formally protested what it described as the “disproportionate use of force,” according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, and demanded an end to “interventions and harassments” against Turkish fishing boats in the Aegean.

Greece and Turkey have been embroiled in a series of territorial disagreements for years, more recently relating to hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara sent the seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis to survey waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, stoking tensions and drawing fierce condemnation from the EU. Ankara and Athens subsequently agreed to restart diplomatic efforts.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies