 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2022 13:15
HomeWorld News

Pilot sues defence ministry for ruining sex life – media

A former RAF helicopter pilot alleges that 20kg body armor caused medical problems that “adversely” affected his “personal life”
Pilot sues defence ministry for ruining sex life – media
FILE PHOTO: Pilot sits in a Chinook helicopter from Royal Air Force 18 (B) Squadron at RAF Odiham. February 7, 2006. © Getty Images / Peter Macdiarmid

A former British air force helicopter pilot has reportedly sued the Ministry of Defence (MoD), accusing it of negligently issuing heavy body armor that led to nerve damage and sexual dysfunction. He is seeking more than £200,000 ($271,884) in damages, according to The Telegraph. 

In the lawsuit filed at the High Court, Louis Warburton – an almost 10-year veteran with the Royal Air Force (RAF) – alleges that the 20kg (44lbs) ‘Load Carriage System’ body armor had damaged soft tissues, the paper reported. The 30-year-old accused the MoD of failing to carry out a risk assessment and act on his complaints about the armor being poorly adjusted.

The paper noted that Warburton, a former flight lieutenant with 18 Squadron at RAF Odiham base, served in peacekeeping operations in Mali, where he flew Chinook helicopters during the ongoing Operation Newcombe. He claimed the bulky armor squeezed his thighs during long flights of up to eight hours, damaging his sciatic and femoral nerves and causing severe pain and numbness.

Ministry of Defence accused of ‘failing British troops and taxpayers’
Read more
Ministry of Defence accused of ‘failing British troops and taxpayers’

Less than a month after being deployed to Mali in January 2019, Warburton reported his painful symptoms to the MoD, The Telegraph noted. This apparently led to him being medically downgraded in July 2019 and then discharged from the RAF. However, the problems persisted – disrupting his professional and personal lives.

Documents submitted by his legal team allege that he has “difficulty sleeping due to ongoing pain” and his “personal life with his partner, have been adversely affected,” the paper reported. Warburton also apparently said he could not drive or sit down without pain, which has left him “restricted in domestic activities” and unable to apply for a number of jobs.

According to The Telegraph, the suit claims the MoD was negligent in failing to issue suitable and reasonably safe personal protective equipment and providing a safe system and place of work. It also noted that Warburton was not shown how to adjust the armor.

READ MORE: MoD ‘woke’ language rules withdrawn – reports

An unnamed MoD spokesperson declined to comment on the case, but told The Telegraph paper that “the health and safety of our personnel is our foremost priority on both training and operations.” The paper also quoted government sources as saying “compensation is paid” to claims where the MoD’s legal liability has been “proven.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies