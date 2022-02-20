 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2022 06:48
HomeWorld News

Another helicopter crashes into the water in beach area

The accident was the second of its kind in the US on Saturday
Another helicopter crashes into the water in beach area
A helicopter in Venice Beach, California © Getty Images / Emily Hartford;  EyeEm

A police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Bay, California on Saturday evening – the same day that another helicopter crashed into the ocean in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed in a statement on Saturday that one of its helicopters “crash landed in the Newport Beach area” and revealed that rescue efforts were underway.

Two pilots were subsequently taken to trauma centers in the area.

DJ Justin Martin witnessed the crash from a nearby boat and claimed that the helicopter had been “spinning out of control.”

“Crashed less than 150 feet from our boat... still shaken up from what we just saw,” Martin tweeted, along with a photo of the falling helicopter.

Martin claimed beachgoers soon jumped into the water to aid the injured pilots, while another witness said it looked like the pilot put the helicopter into the water in an effort to “avoid hitting anything else.”

Despite this, the witness suggested that a third person “may have been struck” in the accident.

READ MORE: Helicopter crashes near crowded beach (VIDEO)

It was not the only helicopter to crash on an American beach on Saturday. Two people were hospitalized earlier in the day after a helicopter crashed into the water in Miami Beach, Florida. The helicopter crashed close to sunbathing beachgoers, and swimmers were recorded approaching the wreckage in an effort to aid the pilots.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies