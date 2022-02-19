 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Feb, 2022 22:38
HomeWorld News

Helicopter crashes near crowded beach (VIDEO)

Miami Beach Police shared a video of the helicopter crashing into the ocean near sunbathing and swimming crowds
Helicopter crashes near crowded beach (VIDEO)
©  Twitter / MiamiBeachPD

Two people have been hospitalized following a helicopter crash in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed, releasing a video of the disturbing incident. 

The Miami Beach Police Department said that it received a call about the crash in South Beach around 1:10pm local time. A stretch of the beach between 9th and 11th Streets was shut down for visitors, as multiple agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration officials, responded to the scene.

A surveillance video shared by police shows the helicopter quickly descending and crashing into the water near groups of revelers sunbathing at the beach and swimming in the ocean.

There were three passengers onboard the crashed aircraft, two of whom had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to police. The victims are reported to be in stable condition, while the third apparently suffered no injuries. There were also no reports of any injuries on the ground.

Authorities identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies