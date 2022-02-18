Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland (VIDEOS)

Gale-force winds have caused disruption across the neighboring countries

Storm Eunice made landfall in southwest England and southern Ireland on Friday morning, bringing with it some of the highest wind speeds reported in the region in decades. The storm developed in the central Atlantic and spun up from the Azores towards Europe via the jet stream, according to the UK’s Meteorological Office.



The Met Office had issued a series of ‘red notice’ warnings as the storm approached, noting that the weather system posed a danger to life. Wind speeds of 122mph (196kph) were reported at The Needles on the Isle of Wight.



Meteorologists also warned that “significant gusts” could lead to flying debris, endangering lives.

The weather system has already left thousands without power, and forced businesses, as well as schools, to close. It has also brought widespread cancelations to bus and train services, in addition to flights and ferry sailings.

There are no trains running anywhere across Wales; it is the first time that has happened, according to the BBC.

Videos posted online appear to show pilots struggling to land at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the roof of the O2 Arena has suffered damage.

Pilots have been struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to strong winds from Storm Eunice. Video courtesy of @BigJetTVLIVE who have a live stream from the airport since this morning, showing planes landing. @HeathrowAirport#stormeunice#Heathrowpic.twitter.com/8cdkv1oMN0 — London Live (@LondonLive) February 18, 2022

At first, the storm warnings appeared misguided, as many in the southwest woke up to perfect blue skies and light winds. However, as the morning passed, the weather became increasingly inclement.

There have since been widespread reports of minor damage, including fallen trees, walls, and fences succumbing to the wind, and roofs being blown off.

Anyone know the massive tree in Bude town centre? Well it is no more #StormEunicepic.twitter.com/ekPADL65oT — Noddy (@Noddy_Holder) February 18, 2022

@talkRADIO St Thomas church spire in Wells in Somerset has toppled….. pic.twitter.com/1lhVU6x1CW — steve day (@djstay81) February 18, 2022

Tidal surge warnings had been issued for the Severn River, which joins the Bristol Channel. However, the river has not burst its banks.

While much of the storm had moved beyond the West Country region of England by midday, amber warnings remain in place for Friday afternoon and evening.

Eunice comes just days after Storm Dudley hit the UK and Ireland.