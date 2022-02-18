 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 11:23
Dozens sentenced to death for major terrorist attack

An Indian court has handed down punishments for a series of bombings in Ahmedabad in 2008
The site of a terrorist bombing in Ahmedabad, India, July 26, 2008. © Kalpit Bhachech/Dipam Bhachech/Getty Images

A special court in India sentenced 38 defendants to death and 11 others to life imprisonment on Friday for their role in a series of deadly bombings in 2008.

Each convict was also fined and ordered to pay compensation to the victims and their families, the court in India’s western Gujarat region ruled.

The court acquitted 28 people due to either insufficient or no evidence against them. One of the 28 was previously released on bail because he was suffering from a mental illness, while the rest have spent nearly 13 years in jail, the Times of India said.

In July 2008, over 20 bombs went off across Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s largest city, in the span of over an hour, killing 56 people and injuring more than 200. The blasts took place at bus stops and outside two major hospitals.

READ MORE: Multiple suspects on trial over jihadist murder of French priest

The Indian Mujahideen, an Islamist terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group said at the time that the blasts were a “revenge” for the riots and violence between Hindus and Muslims in Gujarat in 2002, according to India Today.

