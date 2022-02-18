Head of largest public university in US steps down after harassment scandal

The chancellor of California State endorsed a colleague for an award despite multiple complaints against him

The chancellor of the California State University (CSU), the largest public higher education system in the US, resigned on Thursday following allegations that he had repeatedly refused to discipline a colleague accused of sexual harassment.

Joseph Castro described the decision to step down as “the most difficult of my professional life.”

“While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done,” Castro said in a statement.

The university promised to do more to fight sex-based discrimination and ensure the accountability of its staff.

Castro’s resignation came two weeks after an investigation by USA Today revealed that for years, he mishandled sexual harassment complaints when he was president of CSU Fresno. According to the outlet, at least a dozen complaints were filed against Frank Lamas, the vice president of student affairs, but Castro refused to discipline him, wrote “glowing performance evaluations,” and endorsed him for a lifetime achievement award, which Lamas won.

The complaints said Lamas stared at women’s breasts, touched women inappropriately, and made sexist remarks, among other things.

It was reported that in 2020, Castro authorized a $260,000 payment to Lamas, who was allowed to retire with a clean record. On top of that, Castro reportedly wrote a recommendation letter for him.

Lamas has denied any wrongdoing. Castro said earlier this month that while he eventually barred Lamas from working at CSU, “certain aspects of the process should have been handled better.”

Last month, the University of Michigan announced that it will pay $490 million to more than 1,000 victims of sexual assault committed by sports physician Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked at the university between 1966 and 2003. In 2020, the university revealed that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. The lawsuits accuse the university of failing to remove him despite multiple complaints.