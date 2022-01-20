 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022 14:52
HomeWorld News

Sexual abuse victims to receive $490 million

The survivors were exploited by a late University of Michigan sports physician
Sexual abuse victims to receive $490 million
FILE PHOTO. University of Michigan. © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya

Survivors of sexual assaults – mostly men – by the late sports physician Dr. Robert Anderson will collectively get a $490 million compensation from the University of Michigan. The university announced 1,050 people will share in the financial settlement. 

The victims and their attorneys will decide how to split the $460 million, with the remaining $30 million set aside for future claims until July 31, 2022. The case is considered to be one of the largest regarding sexual exploitation by one person in American history.

The settlement was reached on Tuesday after over 15 months of mediation starting from October 2020 between the victims and the university. Mary Sue Coleman, University of Michigan interim president, called it “a critical step among many the university has taken to improve support for survivors and more effectively prevent and address misconduct.”

TV show suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
Read more
TV show suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

Tad Deluca, a wrestler whose letter of complaint against Anderson in 2018 sparked an investigation, presented an alternate point of view. In a telephone interview to the Associated Press, he spoke of his concern that this settlement will leave other issues unaddressed. 

“The settlement is going to gloss things over so Michigan can go back to having a glossy block ‘M’ and look wonderful for the world,” Deluca said, making reference to the university’s logo.

Anderson worked at the University of Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams. In 2020, the university revealed that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. The lawsuits accuse the university of failing to remove him despite multiple complaints. 

A report of a law firm hired by the university shows that staff had many opportunities to step in over the course of Anderson’s career, but repeatedly missed chances to stop his misconduct, despite complaints and rumors circulating among students. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies