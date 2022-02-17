 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 21:56
HomeWorld News

Musk tweets Hitler meme at Trudeau

The Tesla CEO used a picture of Adolf Hitler to criticize Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Musk tweets Hitler meme at Trudeau
Elon Musk stands at a press event on the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory in Brandenburg, Germany, August 13, 2021 © Getty Images / Patrick Pleul

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been hammered by journalists, activists, and the Auschwitz Memorial for posting an image of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler to criticize Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s crackdown on the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests.

Canadian authorities on Wednesday ordered banks and financial institutions not to support transactions from dozens of cryptocurrency wallets linked to the ongoing Freedom Convoy protests, which have seen traffic in downtown Ottawa and at several key US/Canada border crossings brought to a standstill by truckers.

Musk responded to the news by posting an image of Adolf Hitler along with a caption reading “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. At least I had a budget.”

The post proved controversial, with the Auschwitz Memorial accusing Musk of “exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany.”

Activists and journalists joined in, with Reuters correspondent Chris Taylor demanding Twitter “do something” about Musk’s post and former CBS News anchor Dan Rather describing it as “beyond the pale of any civilized communication.” Other commenters swore to avoid Tesla’s vehicles, and highlighted allegations of racial “segregation” within Tesla’s factories.

Musk later deleted his tweet without explanation.

The emergency powers invoked by Trudeau also allow Canadian banks to suspend the trucking licenses of protesters and freeze the bank accounts of those suspected of donating cash to the truckers, without a court order. Musk has been outspoken in his support for the truckers, and was initially suspected of donating anonymously to their fundraiser. He never admitted this, but branded crowdfunding site GoFundMe “professional thieves” for shutting down a fundraising drive for the protest.

‘No Nazis in Nashville!’ Protesters besiege hat store, brands cut ties with owner who brandished ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star READ MORE: ‘No Nazis in Nashville!’ Protesters besiege hat store, brands cut ties with owner who brandished ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star

While the Freedom Convoy protesters initially descended on Ottawa nearly three weeks ago to demand the government lift a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, they have since broadened their scope to demand the immediate lifting of all virus-related civil liberties restrictions. Their protest has inspired several similar ‘convoy’ protests around the world.

Over the course of the pandemic, demonstrators worldwide have sometimes utilized Nazi symbols to compare lockdowns and vaccine mandates to the decrees of Hitler’s Germany. In particular, protesters have often used yellow stars – which Nazi Germany used to segregate Jews – to condemn the penalization of the unvaccinated. The Auschwitz Memorial was always fiercely critical of the Nazi comparisons, declaring, “Instrumentalization of the tragedy of Jews … is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies