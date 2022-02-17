 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 08:04
HomeWorld News

Canada blacklists ‘Freedom Convoy’ crypto wallets

Authorities attempt to cut off Bitcoin donations to anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators
Canada blacklists ‘Freedom Convoy’ crypto wallets
A white rose is secured under a bungee cord strapping a Canadian flag to the hood of a semi-trailer truck during the "Freedom Convoy" protests. © AP / Justin Tang

The authorities in Canada have told cryptocurrency exchanges to cease transactions with addresses they said were linked to the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ by the anti-vaccine mandate truckers.

The order from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began circulating on social media early on Wednesday, with the local media saying that its authenticity has been confirmed. Several major Canadian crypto exchanges also acknowledged receiving the relevant guidance and the list from law enforcement.  

A total of 34 electronic wallets have been blacklisted, including 29 Bitcoin addresses, and several addresses in other crypto currencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.

The order reportedly stated that “any information about a transaction or proposed transaction in respect of these address(es), is to be disclosed immediately to the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

‘Cyberterrorist’ boasts about hacking Freedom Convoy fundraiser
Read more
‘Cyberterrorist’ boasts about hacking Freedom Convoy fundraiser

The backers of the convoy have already donated 21 BTC worth around $1 million dollars to the cause.  

The protestors turned to cryptocurrencies after mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked them earlier in February, and the Canadian government froze $8 million gathered online to continue rallying.

The demonstrations started in Canada in late January in protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s demand for unvaccinated truckers to quarantine after coming back to Canada from the US.

They escalated quickly, leading to roads and border crossings being blocked across Canada, including in the capital, Ottawa. The demands of the demonstrators also broadened as they began calling for the lifting of all other Covid-19 curbs and Trudeau’s resignation.

READ MORE: Freedom Convoy receives an ultimatum

On Monday, the protests were deemed illegal under Canada’s Emergencies Act, which had been invoked by the PM for the first time since the law was passed in 1988. It gave Canadian law enforcement the authority to clamp down on the convoy. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies