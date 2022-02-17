UK rolls out new ‘political impartiality’ guidance for schools

Teachers have been advised on how to navigate issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the legacy of the British Empire

UK teachers have been told to tackle sensitive issues in the classroom in a politically impartial way and not to present children with views that oppose fundamental societal norms.

The education ministry said the new guidance published on Thursday would help teachers navigate issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the legacy of the British Empire.

It states that teachers must not promote partisan political views and must provide a balanced overview of topics when talking with students. It notes that teachers should be clear that racism has no place in society but “should avoid advocating for specific organizations that have widely contested aims or views.”

Similarly, the guidance recommends that educators should stick to factual information when teaching about historical figures rather than their contested legacies. It notes that teachers should focus on what the individuals were best known for.

Figures such as Winston Churchill, Admiral Horatio Nelson, and steam engine pioneer James Watt may fall into this category, having been criticized in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t want there to be any barriers – real or perceived – to teachers’ vital work in this space, which is why I am reinforcing that no subject is off-limits in the classroom,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said in a statement.

However, he added that each subject must be “treated in an age-appropriate way, with sensitivity and respect, and without promoting contested theories as fact.”

Schools are also advised to carefully vet external speakers or groups invited to address children. The government release recommends teachers ensure students are aware that visitors or speakers may have a political bias.

The Department for Education has also provided a short leaflet, delivering more guidance for teachers on how to navigate tricky topics.