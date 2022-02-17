WATCH powerful storms battering Germany

Severe weather and storm surge warnings are still in effect, while some parts of Hamburg are now underwater

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Storm Ylenia hit northern Germany, bringing with it wind speeds of up to 152 kilometers per hour (94mph), according to the German Meteorological Service (DWD).

German authorities warned people not to venture outside until the storm had passed. Authorities recommended staying indoors, and keeping a distance from buildings, scaffolding, and power lines if outside. Citizens were also advised against driving.

Northern states such North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were most affected, according to the weather service.

The port city of Hamburg was one of the worst-hit parts of the country, with a number of fallen trees reported and debris strewn across the city. The fire brigade has been called out on more than 600 missions. Severe weather and storm surge warnings remain in effect.

In Hamburg, massive trees are falling over, including one in Margaretenstraße in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel that narrowly missed a youth group of 20 people.

Some parts of the city appeared to be underwater. A motorway running through the city was also flooded after sewers overflowed and the road was deluged with rainwater, according to local media.

The hurricane caused a storm surge this morning at Fischmarkt Hamburg.

Footage shared online caught the moment a heavy wave breached the windows of a ferry, blasting passengers with water. According to local reports, the waves had been pounding the windows until they eventually gave way.

Several flights have been canceled and a number of schools have been closed across northern Germany.

Further bad weather is expected across the region on Friday, with forecasters warning of extreme gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour (83mph) on the Baltic Sea coast and hurricane-like blasts of wind in other areas of northern Germany.