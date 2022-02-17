 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 10:36
HomeWorld News

Shortening natural immunity status after Covid infection deemed ‘illegal’

A Berlin court has said that halving the duration of the Covid “recovered” status to three months was in breach of the law
Shortening natural immunity status after Covid infection deemed ‘illegal’
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

A decision by Germany’s federal disease-control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), to reduce the period of time during which a person is considered “recovered” from Covid-19 to three months, was deemed unlawful by a Berlin court on Thursday.

Two unvaccinated people who’d tested positive for the Covid-19 in October had lodged an urgent application with the court against the RKI after the federal body reduced the “immunity status” period from six to three months. 

Spies announce new Russian invasion timeframe
Read more
Spies announce new Russian invasion timeframe

The court said that the RKI’s decision to shorten the period to three months exceeded its authority as an organization. The federal government must decide for itself how long the convalescent status is valid, according to the judges, referring to the regulations in the Infection Protection Act.

This authority cannot be transferred to the RKI, the court reiterated.

It didn’t have to rule on whether the decision was scientifically justified.

The ruling initially only applies to the two applicants who went before the administrative court. Judges cannot generally suspend the regulation, a court spokesman said.

The RKI shortened the ‘recovered’ status from six to three months on January 15. Many citizens lost the opportunity to go to restaurants or bars almost overnight, according to local media.

The move was made in response to the changing epidemiological situation and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Prior infection from other variants does not guarantee immunity against Omicron.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies