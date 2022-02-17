 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 05:16
HomeWorld News

US deploys F-35 fighter jets to Germany

More American military assets moved to Europe amid ‘Russian invasion’ fears
US deploys F-35 fighter jets to Germany
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / Stocktrek Images

Several F-35A Lightning II fighter jets were deployed to Germany’s Spangdahlem Air Base on Wednesday to “deter aggression” and “defend allies should deterrence fail” as the US continues to wait for an “imminent” Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US Air Force Reserve Command announced in a statement that the fighter jets had been deployed to Germany “with the full cooperation of the German government” and that the aircraft “would bolster readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with allied and partner nations.”

“The aircraft are equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and defend allies should deterrence fail,” it said.

While it remains unclear how many planes were relocated, 388th Fighter Wing commander Colonel Craig Andrle boasted that the deployment “proves we can provide our air force the capabilities of the F-35A anywhere in the world rapidly,” while General Jeff Harrigian, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, said the deployment “significantly enhances our support to NATO’s defenses.”

This week, the US also deployed six KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to Germany’s Ramstein Air Base and eight F-15E strike fighters to Lask, Poland.

Since late October, Western officials and media outlets have suggested that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. In the past few weeks, suggestions that a war is imminent have become more frequent. This claim has been repeatedly denied by the Kremlin, and has also been played down by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

WATCH US nuclear-capable bombers arrive in UK READ MORE: WATCH US nuclear-capable bombers arrive in UK

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently claimed that “an invasion could begin at any time,” and Western media have reported several possible invasion days, all of which have passed without any military activity.

In the meantime, the US has evacuated its embassy in Kiev and advised all Americans in Ukraine to depart the country as soon as possible, warning that conflict could soon break out. It was also reported that CIA officers stationed in Ukraine had been moved away from Kiev.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies