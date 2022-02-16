Twitter suspends account addressing liberal hypocrisy

The Defiant Ls account holder says Twitter has barred them for “ban evasion”

A Twitter account called ‘Defiant Ls’ was suspended from the platform on Tuesday evening, with many pundits theorizing that the poster’s focus on pointing out liberal hypocrisy was the reason behind the ban.

According to a screenshot shared by Post Millennial of a message from Defiant Ls’ account holder, the reason cited for the suspension was “ban evasion.”

“The word currently is ‘ban evasion’ though I’ve never had an account suspended so I’ve never had a ban to evade. Regardless, I’ve appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated,” the message purportedly posted by the account holder reads.

Defiant Ls can still be found on Instagram and Gettr, a Twitter alternative popular among conservatives. Before the suspension, the Defiant Ls account had more than 350,000 followers.

Breaking: A message from Defiant L’s who’s account on Twitter was suspended. pic.twitter.com/37enaIJSjM — Eliza (@elizableu) February 16, 2022

The last tweet posted to the account, according to Outkick, was a pair of headlines – one a critique of Kentucky’s concealed carry law and its Republican supporters, and the second, dated three years later, was about the first story’s author, Quintez Brown, being suspected in the shooting of a Kentucky mayoral candidate. The tweets from the account often posted two separate messages from or about a person, the latter typically contradicting the first.

Many Twitter users posted their objections to the suspension and theorized on the tweet that sparked it, with recent messages from the account having targeted a wide range of public figures from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Is pointing out liberal hypocrisy a violation of @twitter rules?” Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the final tweet from Defiant Ls, something other users also did to protest the suspension.

The “Defiant L’s” account may be history, but if so then let it at least be said that they went out like absolute kings this morning. pic.twitter.com/Fmo3nxNuPw — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 16, 2022