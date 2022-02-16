Tinder gets political

Users of the dating app in France will be encouraged to vote in the upcoming presidential election

Dating app Tinder and civil rights NGO ‘A Voté’ jointly announced on Wednesday that they were launching a campaign to encourage young French people to register and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

While browsing potential love matches, Tinder users will be shown a swipe-able video card bearing the message: “If you’re dating near home… Then vote near home!”

The reminder will be live until April 8, for all active users of the application in France aged 18 to 25.

Those who click on the message will be redirected to the ‘A Voté’ site, which provides people with all the information they need to vote in the 2022 presidential election.

In France, mis-registration on the electoral lists, mostly caused by moving home, affected 7.6 million people in 2017, including 51% of 25- to 29-year-olds, according to sociologist Céline Braconnier. The age profile of Tinder users is among those most likely to be impacted by voting mis-registration and abstention.

Ben Puygrenier, a spokesperson for Tinder in France, said the initiative would “help the young generation to recognize that together they have a voice.”

France’s presidential election kicks off on April 10, with incumbent Emmanuel Macron facing stiff opposition from a number of right-wing candidates.