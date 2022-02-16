EU announces multibillion-euro satellite project

The bloc’s ambitious plan aims to deliver safe communications and bolster cyber security

The European Union announced on Tuesday its proposal for a new space-based secure communication system to serve as a “strategic asset” for member states as the bloc leverages new opportunities in digital technology.

The bloc said the satellite program will help it “ensure the long-term availability of worldwide uninterrupted access to secure and cost-effective satellite communication services” as it seeks to meet its targets under the 2030 Digital Decade strategy.

The project, set to cost an estimated €6 billion ($6.83 billion), will be funded by a combination of public and private sector contributions, including €2.4 billion ($2.73 billion) directly from the EU’s budget.

“Space technology is essential for our everyday life and security. Today’s initiatives will ensure secure, efficient connectivity at all times,” Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition said, announcing the project.

The EU’s Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, praised the project for serving as a “back-up to our current interest infrastructure” and for increasing “our resilience and cyber security.”

Alongside the development of the project to protect the EU’s interests, the bloc recognized the importance of introducing effective space traffic management across Europe and around the world amid “an exponential increase in the number of satellites in orbit.” Through joint communication with member states, the EU hopes to move toward a “safe, secure and sustainable” approach, protecting the long-term viability of space activities.

The satellite project comes almost a year after the EU unveiled its vision for the Digital Decade, seen by the bloc as “critical to achieve the transition towards a climate neutral, circular and resilient economy.” One of the key targets of that strategy was to advance connectivity and communication throughout member states via this initiative.