 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 01:42
HomeWorld News

ZeroHedge accused of spreading ‘Russian propaganda’

The libertarian financial blog shot back by accusing AP of amplifying CIA propaganda
ZeroHedge accused of spreading ‘Russian propaganda’
A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008 © AP / Saul Loeb

The Associated Press (AP) published an article on Tuesday citing unnamed “US intelligence officials” who accused libertarian financial blog ZeroHedge – which has repeatedly criticized US President Joe Biden – of “amplifying Russian propaganda.”

Nomaan Merchant, AP’s intelligence and national security reporter, wrote that the unnamed officials accused ZeroHedge of publishing articles “created by Moscow-controlled media that were then shared by outlets and people unaware of their nexus to Russian intelligence.”

“The officials did not say whether they thought Zero Hedge knew of any links to spy agencies and did not allege direct links between the website and Russia,” Merchant noted, adding that AP was briefed by the officials “on the condition of anonymity.”

ZeroHedge – which AP acknowledged had been “sharply critical of Biden and posted stories about allegations of wrongdoing by his son Hunter”denied the accusations and accused AP of publishing a “bizarre hit piece” sponsored by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“Well, now we've done it – we've angered the CIA, and for what? For publishing views that challenge the conventional narrative, such as disputing that an invasion of Ukraine is actually ‘imminent’ as the US State Department and its mainstream media conduits repeat day after day,” ZeroHedge declared.

“Of course, there is no actual accusation that Zero Hedge works directly with anyone tied to Russia or its intelligence apparatus,” the website noted, before stating that it had “never worked, collaborated or cooperated with Russia, nor are there any links to spy (or any other) agencies.”

Maybe the AP could have rounded out its story by providing some perspective on both sides instead of just tracking the narrative it was spoon fed by the CIA

AP’s article and the comments received heavy criticism online, with critics calling it an assault on press freedom.

“So @joebiden’s spooks are smearing random websites as Russian agents if they challenge White House warmongering and lies,” tweeted Electronic Intifada director Ali Abunimah, who called the intelligence officials’ accusations “a direct government attack on free speech.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies