 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 12:46
HomeWorld News

Education charity recommends kids drop ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’ at school

A union-funded training session told teachers to adopt a “gender-free model”
Education charity recommends kids drop ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’ at school
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Pupils should forget about using “Mr.” and “Mrs.” and refer to staff as “teacher,” according to Dr. Elly Barnes, the chief executive of the Educate & Celebrate charity, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

In a 90-minute lecture organized by the National Education Union (NEU), Barnes, a prominent LGBTQ activist, told teachers they should move to adopt a “gender-free model” which includes dropping established pronouns.

Barnes told the webinar, called ‘Getting the Language Right for 2022’, that terms such as “boys,” “girls,” “son,” and “mother” should be dropped and replaced with the gender-neutral words “pupils,” “students,” “child,” and “parent.”

Delving deeper, the Educate & Celebrate boss said staff should be referred to as “teacher” or “headteacher” followed by their surname, dispensing with the usual “Mr.” or “Mrs.”

Barnes, who says she’s worked with trans kids as young as three, claimed that the “gender-free model” was “working very well in a lot of schools we are working with.” 

Russian parliament urges Putin to recognize Donbass
Read more
Russian parliament urges Putin to recognize Donbass

One attendee did register their concern with Barnes’ proposal, noting that terms like “sir” or “miss” are used to get a teacher’s attention, and that teachers don’t take offense to such terms.

In clips seen by The Telegraph, Barnes even recommends making uniforms “gender-free.”

The charity has previously received funding from the Department for Education (DfE) and has been awarded government contracts. According to their website, one webinar session for unions cost £400 ($542).

Barnes’ charity also charges £1,800 ($2,438) for a diversity program and tells staff how they can achieve gold, silver or bronze ratings.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A 3rd is too many: Why Chinese forgo more children to spite Communist Party
A 3rd is too many: Why Chinese forgo more children to spite Communist Party FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies