14 Feb, 2022 19:25
Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’, addresses suspension

The actor and celebrity returned to her TV hosting duties on Monday, promising more “tough conversations” following her suspension
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City ©  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg returned to the ABC talk show on Monday following a two-week suspension, after causing uproar by insisting that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.” 

Goldberg addressed her controversial comments in her introduction to the show, acknowledging sometimes things are not said as “elegantly” as she’d like on air. 

“It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics, and that’s what we try to do every day,” she said. Goldberg promised more “tough conversations” going forward.

“It’s not always pretty, as I said, and it’s not always as other people would like to hear, but it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important,” she said. 

Goldberg, who missed eight episodes of ‘The View’ during her suspension, previously apologized for her comments after they drew a heavy backlash on social media. She also went on to address the controversy with CBS’ Stephen Colbert. On his program, Goldberg said she thought of race as only “something that I can see.” 

The star originally made the comments late last month during a discussion on ‘The View’ about schools teaching issues concerning race. When the Holocaust was mentioned, Goldberg argued it “involved two white groups of people” and was about “man’s inhumanity to man.” 

The show invited Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to appear on air following Goldberg’s comments, with him saying there is “no question” the Holocaust was about race. 

