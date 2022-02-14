 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One dead, dozens injured after trains collide in Munich – reports
14 Feb, 2022 17:06
More kids to receive Covid jab as Hong Kong lowers age eligibility

The authorities will start giving the Covid shot to three-year-olds, lowering the vaccination age from five
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak testing in Hong Kong, China, (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Simon Jankowski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hong Kong has announced that children as young as three will be able to receive the Sinovac vaccine from Tuesday amid a spike of infections. The decision comes as the Chinese-ruled territory reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday. 

The age limit was previously set at five years old.  

The infection rate is expected to increase further as the Omicron variant takes hold. Overall, about 83% of the population (aged 12 and older) have received two doses of a vaccine, and 74% have got at least one.

Recent statistics also suggest that less than half of the older generations have not yet been vaccinated.

Experts believe that many elderly residents were advised not to get vaccinated due to the side-effects associated with the vaccines in use. Hong Kong had also been relatively Covid-free for months.

The former British colony has imposed harsh restrictions amid a surge in infections as Beijing insists on maintaining its zero-Covid policy despite the challenges presented by the extremely contagious Omicron variant.

