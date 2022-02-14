Russia reacts to West’s security proposals

Moscow was dissatisfied with the US and NATO offers, but insists it retains hope for further discussions

Russia is “dissatisfied” with the West’s reaction to its key security proposals, which Moscow furnished amid mounting tensions over Ukraine, but is still hoping to resolve a growing standoff through diplomatic channels, it was announced on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin summoned Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the Kremlin on Monday to discuss their opinion on the offers received from the US and NATO on the subject of European security and the potential expansion of the military bloc into Ukraine. Putin began the meeting by saying that NATO enlargement is “endless and very dangerous,” and said “I’d like to hear your analysis and your proposals concerning the reaction to the responses we have received from Washington and Brussels.”

Lavrov explained that the American reply had come in two parts. The first dealt with Moscow’s demands that NATO halt its expansion, cease to deploy weapons that could threaten Russia, and restore the “military-technical” configuration that existed in Europe in 1997, before the military bloc added several of its current members, including many former Eastern Bloc states.

“On these questions, the answer is negative,” Lavrov stated. “This, of course, cannot satisfy us.”

He went on to say that the Russian side was also unhappy with the second part of the US-NATO document, which concerned the principle of “indivisible security,” which Moscow has argued means that the alliance cannot expand at the expense of Russian security. “Not one of my ministerial counterparts answered my direct message,” Lavrov reported. He said that European leaders had merely assured him, “don’t worry, we must continue the dialogue, the most important thing is de-escalation around Ukraine,” an answer that the diplomat called “disparaging.”

Despite the complaints that Moscow’s concerns are not being heeded, Lavrov assured Putin that he still believes there is a chance to reach some form of agreement with the US and NATO on the “crucial, worrisome questions,” and said he thinks the West is trying to entangle Russia in “an endless negotiation process, with no logical conclusion.”

“We are warning of the unacceptability of endless conversations about questions that require a solution today,” he went on. “But still, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I should say there is always a chance.”

In a statement issued following the meeting, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had approved the ten-page response.

Moscow sent its initial security proposals to NATO and the US in December, as Western leaders sounded the alarm that Russia could be planning an imminent invasion of Ukraine, which it has repeatedly denied. In recent weeks, some American and European officials have indicated that they believe Russia could attack its neighbor at any moment. Ukrainian leaders, however, have urged people not to panic, while arguing that the threat should not be downplayed.