 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 13:52
HomeWorld News

Trump ally to send aid to Canadian truckers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will send pillows to the Freedom Convoy protesters, and says he’s “got a little problem” with Justin Trudeau
Trump ally to send aid to Canadian truckers
Mike Lindell speaks during a campaign rally held by Donald Trump at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019 © Getty Images / Stephen Maturen

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken conservative, pledged on Saturday to provide pillows to the truckers protesting against coronavirus restrictions in Canada. Lindell said he has a personal grudge against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and urged the truckers not to “compromise” until they win “all our freedoms” back.

“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada. We’re going to try and get them through. I’m not going to say what day or, you know, there will be obstructionists,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network on Saturday.

However, Lindell’s shipment of pillows may be impeded by the protesters themselves. As of Sunday morning, traffic remains at a standstill on the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit in the US state of Michigan with Windsor in the Canadian province of Ontario. The bridge accounts for around a quarter of all US-Canada trade, and although police spent much of Saturday moving groups of protesters away from the area, the bridge itself remains blockaded by trucks. Police are beginning to tow trucks, however.

Hundreds of trucks also remain parked in downtown Ottawa, and at several other key US-Canada border crossings.

Lindell said that his company has a plant in Canada, but described how in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election, Canadian companies dropped his products as he publicly denounced Joe Biden’s victory as fraudulent. Lindell’s claims have seen him banned from social media, yet the MyPillow CEO continues to host talks and events claiming to have evidence the election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Numerous lawsuits by Trump’s allies have failed to substantiate these claims. 

“When I was canceled in the United States, Canada companies canceled me too…so our production went way down a year ago,” he explained. “I got a little problem with Trudeau, let me tell you.”

READ MORE: WATCH police crack down on ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

“We’re gonna get these brave truckers, and it’s going on around the world now. It’s amazing. We’re winning,” a breathless Lindell continued to RSBN. “I encourage all the truckers don’t give up and say ‘Okay, we’ll compromise halfway.’ No. We want all our freedoms.”

The truckers of the Freedom Convoy have been parked in the Canadian capital, Ottawa for two weeks now. Originally convened to protest a requirement that truckers be vaccinated to return to Canada from the US, the convoy has since demanded the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions, and some within it are calling for the resignation of Trudeau. Drawing inspiration from the Canadian truckers, similar ‘convoy’ protests have taken place in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies