 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 15:47
HomeWorld News

Finland makes massive military investment with US

Helsinki signs a deal for 64 US-built F-35 stealth jets, at a reported cost of $9.4 billion
Finland makes massive military investment with US
Two Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Finland has penned a multibillion-dollar deal with the US to purchase 64 American-built F-35 fighter jets, the Finnish Defense Forces announced on Friday. The radar-evading warplanes will reportedly cost the European country, which is traditionally militarily non-aligned, some $9.4 billion.

The aircraft will not enter service for some years, with Finnish officials previously saying deployment of the planes would begin in 2027. The new jets are being brought in to replace Finland’s current Hornet fleet.

In addition to the 64 planes, the deal sees American defense contractor Lockheed Martin providing maintenance equipment, spare parts, and training services, the Finnish Defence Forces said in a statement. 

University’s top donor withdraws support over ‘ridiculous’ Covid rules
Read more
University’s top donor withdraws support over ‘ridiculous’ Covid rules

“The aim is to ensure that Finland’s F-35 system has the best possible performance going into the 2030s,” the statement added.

Mikko Hautala, Finland’s ambassador to the US, said the purchase was not linked to the current tensions between neighboring Russia and the West. “It is part of our long-term planning and has nothing to do with the current situation as such,” Hautala stated.

In selecting the F-35, Finland rejected alternative options from other planemakers including Dassault Rafale of France and Eurofighter Typhoon in the UK. 

The country remained strategically neutral during the Cold War but has strengthened ties with the West in recent years. In January, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the government had no plans to join NATO, but would retain the right to join if it so wishes.

Finland was forced to cede territory, including parts of Karelia, Salla, and Kuusamo, to the Soviet Union in the so-called Winter War of 1939-40. Lands and cities such as Vyborg, historically claimed by Finland, now sit in Russia.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies