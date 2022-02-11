 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 11:25
HomeWorld News

Iran reveals expectations about Vienna nuclear talks

President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran puts hope in its own people and its neighbors
Iran reveals expectations about Vienna nuclear talks
A portrait of Iran's Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini is pictured on the Azadi (Freedom) Monument in western Tehran during a video mapping to mark the 43rd anniversary of Victory of Irans 1979 Islamic Revolution © Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the public on Friday that his government “never has hope” in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna. The negotiations aim to bring Iran and the US back in line with an agreement reached during the era of then-American leader Barack Obama.

Speaking in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution, the president said the country would “pin its hope” on the Iranian people, and seek to ensure balanced and good relations with its neighbors.  

UK economic growth compared to WWII levels
Read more
UK economic growth compared to WWII levels

“We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York,” Raisi stated.

“In our foreign policy, we seek balanced relations with the world and attach special importance to neighboring countries,” the Iranian president went on to say.

Negotiations commenced in Vienna in late 2021 in an attempt to bring Iran and the US back in line with the terms of the nuclear deal, negotiated by the Obama administration in 2015, which envisioned comprehensive outside oversight of Iran’s civilian nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. 

In addition to the US and Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) involved China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK. 

The Trump administration pulled the US out of the deal in May 2018, however, and imposed additional sanctions against Tehran. Relations between Iran and the US have continued to deteriorate in the subsequent years.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies