US greenlights sale of F-15 jets to Asian nation

The US State Department has said that aiding Indonesia’s security efforts is “vital” to America’s national interests

Jakarta has asked to buy up to 36 F-15ID fighter jets as well as aircraft engines and related equipment, including munitions and communications systems, the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the estimated total cost of the deal is $13.9 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement said, adding that it is “vital to U.S. national interests to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.”

The statement made no mention of China, although the US is continuously ramping up support in the region to oppose Beijing’s maneuvers in the disputed South China Sea. Indonesia hosts the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which saw some of its members like the Philippines locking horns with China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The prospective sale was also announced during Blinken’s visit to Australia, which also particularly aims to demonstrate the US determination to oppose China’s ambitions in the Pacific. The announcement follows the mid-December visit of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Indonesia. At that time, America’s top diplomat hailed close ties between the two nations.

Previous arms sales to Indonesia repeatedly faced scrutiny and were delayed in the US due to human rights concerns. However, there was no mention of this issue in the Thursday statement.

Jakarta is seemingly seeking to upgrade its aging air fleet since it also announced on Thursday it was planning to buy 42 Rafale fighter jets from France as part of an $8.1 billion deal.

The plans that also saw Indonesia mulling a purchase of two Scorpene diesel-electric attack submarines were revealed by the French defense ministry following a meeting between Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and France’s Defense Minister Florence Parly in Jakarta. The two ministers had already signed a contract on the first six Rafale jets.

The existing Indonesian Air Force relies on the US-made F-16 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 jets.