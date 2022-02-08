 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 11:35
HomeWorld News

Beijing responds to $100mn US-Taiwan arms deal

Taiwan missile upgrades pose a threat to China’s “sovereignty and security,” officials say
Beijing responds to $100mn US-Taiwan arms deal
FILE PHOTO. © AP Photo/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham

Beijing strongly condemned a possible $100mn deal between the US and Taiwan, aimed at improving and sustaining its missile system.

During a Tuesday press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the US government should immediately ditch its plans to sell military equipment and services to Taiwan.

He urged Washington to respect the “one China” principle and stressed that an arms deal between the US and Taiwan is a threat to China’s sovereignty and security interests, as well as ties between China and the US.

“China will take appropriate and forceful measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests,” he stated, as quoted by Reuters. While asked about concrete measures China could take, he told the reporters to “wait and see.”

China a bigger threat than Russia, US senator says in bid to arm Taiwan
Read more
China a bigger threat than Russia, US senator says in bid to arm Taiwan

On Monday, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had approved and delivered the required certification for a sale of $100mn worth of equipment and services to Taiwan in order to “sustain, maintain, and improve” its Patriot Air Defense System. The agency said the sale would “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability” in the region.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry highly welcomed the decision, saying that the island would strengthen its national security and deepen its cooperation with the United States “in the face of China’s continued military expansion and provocative actions.”

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has repeatedly accused ‘secessionists’ of ramping up tensions by receiving military aid from abroad. Like most countries, the US has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but acts as its biggest backer, and provides the island nation with various means of defense.

The US sold weapons systems, including missiles, sensors, and artillery with a total value of $1.8 billion, to Taiwan in 2020. As a response, Chinese officials sanctioned US weapons companies, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, and Raytheon. However, what form these sanctions had taken was not disclosed to the media.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies