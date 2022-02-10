UK govt labeled ‘distinctly shifty’ by ex-PM

John Major, who led Britain in the ‘90s, said no government can function if its every word is treated with suspicion

Former Conversative prime minister John Major issued a damning indictment of Boris Johnson’s government on Thursday, suggesting that the embattled British leader is losing the trust of the people due to his “distinctly shifty” behavior.

“At No 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day, the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible – making themselves look gullible or foolish,” Major said at a speech to the Institute for Government.

Major, who served as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997, said governments will be unable to function if every word is treated with suspicion.

Focusing on Johnson’s government, the scandal over alleged lockdown parties and the denials from ministers, he claimed that “collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity.”

The 78-year-old also suggested that if the PM did break lockdown laws, he should resign.

A Downing Street spokesperson dismissed Major’s comments and highlighted that Johnson had initiated an investigation into these events.

The Partygate scandal has already seen former Conservative prime minister Theresa May blast Johnson’s government, suggesting they “didn’t think the rules applied” to them and that no one is above the law.

Top civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the events that took place in Downing Street during the pandemic pointed to widespread misconduct but stopped short of directly pinning the blame on the PM.

A Met Police investigation into alleged lockdown rule-breaking is ongoing and Johnson has publicly apologized, saying he accepts why many people may be angry.

