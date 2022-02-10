Libyan PM survives assassination attempt – reports

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s car was struck with bullets, but he escaped unharmed, according to sources close to him

The Libyan Prime Minister has emerged unharmed after gunmen attempted to assassinate him while returning home early on Thursday, according to reports.

Sources close to Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah told Reuters that shots were fired at his vehicle from another car, which fled the scene. The incident has since been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation.

There are no photos or footage to support the claims.

If confirmed, the attempted assassination could enhance the divisions that already exist in Libya amid the ongoing factional conflict.

On Tuesday, al-Dbeibah said he would dismiss a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament on Thursday to replace him, claiming that he would not hand over power.

Al-Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU). However, he has failed to unify the divided nation, which split into East and West in 2014 following the NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Al-Dbeibah has vowed only to hand over power after an election, although the parliament said this week that no elections would be held this year. He is still the recognized leader of the nation by international bodies.

Libya and its international partners hope to find a compromise, ending the near decade of divided governance and parallel institutions.