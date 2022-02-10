 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 13:25
HomeWorld News

Libyan PM survives assassination attempt – reports

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s car was struck with bullets, but he escaped unharmed, according to sources close to him
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt – reports
Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah (left) (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Libyan Prime Minister has emerged unharmed after gunmen attempted to assassinate him while returning home early on Thursday, according to reports.

Sources close to Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah told Reuters that shots were fired at his vehicle from another car, which fled the scene. The incident has since been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation. 

Russia's Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK's Truss
Read more
Russia's Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK's Truss

There are no photos or footage to support the claims.

If confirmed, the attempted assassination could enhance the divisions that already exist in Libya amid the ongoing factional conflict.

On Tuesday, al-Dbeibah said he would dismiss a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament on Thursday to replace him, claiming that he would not hand over power.

Al-Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU). However, he has failed to unify the divided nation, which split into East and West in 2014 following the NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. 

Al-Dbeibah has vowed only to hand over power after an election, although the parliament said this week that no elections would be held this year. He is still the recognized leader of the nation by international bodies.

Libya and its international partners hope to find a compromise, ending the near decade of divided governance and parallel institutions.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies