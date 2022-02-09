Let's take a break from each other, Latin leader tells Spain

Two countries need ‘a break’ in order ‘to respect each other,’ Mexico's President Obrador said

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico has suggested his country take “a pause” in its relations with Spain to give both countries time “to respect each other.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Obrador expressed discontent over allegedly corrupt behavior by Spanish companies in Mexico, adding that relations between the two countries were “not good” as they had involved “collusion at the top, an economic and political promiscuity at the top of the governments of Mexico and Spain” during which the former was “looted” by the latter. Therefore, Obrador argued, it could be a good idea to put bilateral relations on hold.

“It is better to give us some time, a pause,” he suggested. Obrador, who has repeatedly accused Spain of “looting” and “ransacking” its former colony, said that a “break” might give the countries “time to respect each other,” and would encourage Spain to stop considering Mexico “a land of conquest.”

However, the outspoken leader did not specify how exactly the proposed “pause” would take shape. Answering journalists’ questions about whether it would involve the departure of ambassadors or any formal diplomatic announcements, Obrador made clear that he was not considering any radical measures and that “it would just be going slowly.”

A spokesperson from Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry declined to comment on Obrador’s statements, Reuters reported.